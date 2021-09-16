We May Get A Ford Bronco Raptor After All

By Shane McGlaun •

New rumors are making the rounds claiming that sleuths have uncovered mentions of two Ford Bronco Raptor trims in the automakers ordering system database. According to the rumors, a base Bronco Raptor would be sold under code 373A. A more luxurious Bronco Raptor would be sold under code 374A.

According to the rumor, the fancier Bronco Raptor would include some of the options from the Luxury Package currently available. The rumors also suggested would be a special Code Orange paint available only for the Bronco Raptor.

One of the more interesting aspects of this rumor is that Ford has never used the Raptor name in the US other than for its F-150. There is a Ranger Raptor in Europe, and if the Raptor name does come to the Bronco, we hope the Ranger Raptor will come here as well.

Ford previously trademarked the name Warthog. That was expected to be a hopped-up off-road version of the Bronco, but the latest rumors seem to suggest that isn’t the case.