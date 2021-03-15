“We Are The Caretakers” Hits Early Access April 22 On Steam

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 15, 2021 - 9:37 AM

A new sci-fi turn-based tactical RPG is landing in Early Access for PC gamers on Steam starting on April 22. The game is called “We Are The Caretakers,” and it will cost $19.99. The developer behind the game is called Heart Shaped Games. The title will be offered with support for English language text and French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and other translations in development.

The developers also announced that 10 percent of the revenue from sales would go to the Wildlife Conservation Networks Rhino Recovery fund. “Our goal with We Are The Caretakers is to raise awareness about conservation in a way that would engage people with the issue,” said Heart Shaped Games founder Scott Brodie in a press release. “This is a science fiction story, but the issues the Conductor and The Caretakers face are present in the real world right now, and we hope it causes you to think about how we’re taking care of the world we live in.”

The official game description reads, “We Are The Caretakers is an afrofuturist squad management RPG. Assemble an arcane team of protectors in squad-building systems inspired by Darkest Dungeon, Ogre Battle, and XCOM. Defend the endangered animals your world relies on in strategic turn-based combat. Define your approach to a global resistance by balancing your reputation, funds, research, animals, and alliances. We Are The Caretakers is a challenging strategy RPG fusion that asks you to protect a planet by fighting for the people, animals, and ecosystems that inhabit it.”

The official trailer for the game can be viewed above. The official Steam page with the game is here.