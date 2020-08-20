WD Announces My Passport SSD Series With NVMe Drives

For consumers who need to accelerate their productivity and protect their valuable content without compromising style, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today introduced the new WD brand My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB*. With a sleek, compact metal design and blazing fast speeds powered by NVMe™ technology, the new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access and protect the content that matters.

“The new My Passport SSD delivers the speed, reliability and functionality consumers have come to expect from us,” said Susan Park, vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “It is a powerful and sophisticated solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who need to move files quickly. The rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the My Passport SSD’s portability and make it easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up.”

Built for Everyday Creators

Now more than ever, consumers are looking to empower their productivity by keeping their files and increasingly large content libraries with them. Creators can move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast with the new My Passport SSD compared to the previous version of the drive, saving time to do more. Whether on a laptop or desktop while at home, in the office or on the go, professionals can reliably store their data on this drive.

The New Look of SSD Performance

WD’s My Passport SSD is designed from the ground up to provide reliable performance and a touch of luxury, inside and out. The bold metal design is both stylish and durable. It feels great in the hand and fits comfortably in a bag or pocket, enabling consumers to bring their content wherever life takes them and keep productivity flowing. Available in a range of modern colors, including Gray, Blue, Red and Gold, consumers can choose the drive that best fits their style.

The new My Passport SSD offers the technical features users need and want, including: