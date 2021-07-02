Watching The GMC Hummer EV Pickup Launch Will Make You Ask WTF

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jul 02, 2021 - 7:58 AM

GMC is celebrating the Fourth of July by releasing a new video showing a prototype version of the GMC Hummer EV pickup using a new launch mode called “Watts to Freedom.” The mode is driver selected and channels all the horsepower and torque to acceleration. GMC says the truck can reach 60 mph using WTF mode in about three seconds.

It’s worth noting that GMC does say these are estimates, and final production numbers and performance figures could vary. Considering the truck has about 1000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-foot of torque from the trio of electric motors, it should be able to accelerate very quickly.

With Watts to Freedom mode activated, the vehicle is designed to convey the feeling of a pre-launch countdown. It offers interactive controls, unique sounds through the stereo system, and engaging screen animations. The mode activates the Adaptive Air Suspension lowering the truck by two inches to prepare for launch.

The video, which can be seen above, shows the launch mode in action. It’s pretty wild to see such a massive vehicle accelerate so quickly.

