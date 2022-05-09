Watch The Lunar Eclipse This Weekend

By Shane McGlaun •

On the evening of May 15 into the early morning hours of May 16, which is Saturday and Monday this week, amateur astronomers have something in the sky to look forward to. That night is the first of only two lunar eclipses this year.

What’s particularly noteworthy is that this is the only lunar eclipse you will be able to see during 2022 in North America. Exactly how much of the moon is eclipsed depends on where you live. Some portions of North America will view the fully eclipsed moon, while others will only be able to view a penumbral eclipse.

The latter happens when only the edge of the earth’s shadow can be seen on the moon. Parts of the world that will see a penumbral eclipse include New Zealand, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

The eclipse will begin on May 15 at 10:28 PM EDT. This full eclipse is also known as the blood moon, which will happen at 12:11 AM EDT. The eclipse will end at 1:55 AM EDT.