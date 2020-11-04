Watch Dogs: Legion Source Code Has Reportedly Been Hacked

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 7:54 AM

Watch Dogs: Legion was one of the more anticipated video games of the year for many gamers. The game focuses a lot on hacking, and ironically its source code has been hacked already. The hack allegedly came from a ransomware gang called Egregor.

In October, the group claimed it had stolen data after gaining access to Ubisoft and Crytek’s internal networks. Among the data that was stolen from Ubisoft appears to be the source code for Legion. That code has been leaked and comes in at around 560 gigabytes.

The leaked source code could result in new mods for the game and broken anti-piracy measures. Crytek was also hit hard with resources and information on Arena of Fate, Warface, and the Gface social gaming network stolen.

How exactly the group gained access to the networks is unknown at this time. Neither of the game publishers has announced the hacks publicly. Some say that is an indication that nothing about the hacks has compromised operations.