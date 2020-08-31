Warzone Streamer Busted Cheating While Bragging About His Prowess

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Aug 31, 2020 - 9:22 AM

The latest story of cheaters never win comes from a Call of Duty: Warzone streamer on Twitch going by MrGolds. The streamer played a match and bragged on his livestream about how good he was when he shared a screen that showed a Windows task manager when some viewers spotted a cheating program called EngineOwning running underneath. The funniest part of MrGolds getting busted was that he bragged about how good his shooting skills were in the game.

EngineOwning is known for having aimbot settings making players much more accurate than they really are. Cheaters are the scourge of gamers on all platforms as they take the fun out of the game and make many people not want to play. Driving away non-cheating players is a major reason why developers spend huge amounts of time and money to detect and ban cheaters.

Earlier this month Infinity Ward had said that it would be rolling out additional bans and a camera counts using cheat software. Viewers of MrGold’s stream at the time immediately began calling for his ban.

Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on stream Everyone report his stream pls proof: https://t.co/8LVEjcP05k

twitch: https://t.co/fQn1dyLL0a pic.twitter.com/eWfjuq4Wgc — ✴️ (@ERA7E) August 24, 2020

The issue eventually came to the attention of moderators at Twitch, and MrGolds’ account was removed reports GameSpot. Justice is always best when it’s served swiftly.