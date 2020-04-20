Warzone PC Cheaters Are Keeping Console Players Out Of Crossplay

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 9:45 AM

One of the nice features about the Call of Duty: Warzone video game is that it allows crossplay between PC users and console gamers. However, console gamers are opting out of crossplay because of the growing number of PC cheaters that ruin the fun. Infinity Ward is trying to ban cheaters announcing recently that it had issued over 70,000 bands globally as part of its zero-tolerance policy against cheaters.

However, it appears that cheating is still rampant among PC gamers with cheaters taking advantage of exploits like automatic headshots, shooting through walls, and playing without recoil. Numerous videos have turned up showing exploits in action in the game, with players calling for the cheaters to be banned.

It’s clear from videos, such as the one embedded above, just how big of an advantage these cheats give to those using them. Currently, the only recourse is to disable crossplay for console gamers.

PC gamers have no such luxury and have to deal with the cheaters until Infinity Ward can find a better way to block them. Other than rampant cheating, Warzone has turned out to be a popular game with lots of fans playing regularly.