Voyager 1 Is Sending Back Strange Data

By Shane McGlaun •

Voyager 1 is a space probe NASA launched in the 70s that is currently the farthest spacecraft from the planet. The spacecraft is 45 years old and is still sending back data. Interestingly, the spacecraft is currently operating normally, but NASA says it is sending back bizarre telemetry data.

According to the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the data suggests the attitude articulation and control system in charge of the orientation of Voyager 1 in space is working. However, the data being received doesn’t reflect any condition the spacecraft might be in.

NASA also says the spacecraft is not in safe mode. Currently, both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are in interstellar space. The space they’re flying in is unlike that any previous spacecraft have explored.

Currently, Voyager 1 is about 14.5 billion miles from Earth. It’s unclear if the issue can be remedied or if this might be the end for Voyager 1 after more than four decades.