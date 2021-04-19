VIPER VP4300 PCIe Gen4 SSDs Launched in 1TB and 2TB Capacities

VIPER launches the NEW VP4300 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSD

Built on the latest high-speed Innogrit controller.

To deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds for workstation PCs and performance gaming laptops.

Now available in capacities of 1TB/2TB.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA — April 15th, 2021 — VIPER is proud to launch its Viper VP4300 PCIe Gen4 x 4 NVME M.2 2280 SSD today. The SSD is built using the latest Innogrit Gen 4×4 high-speed controller-IG5236 and the highest quality DDR4 DRAM cache, which delivers blistering transfer speeds for massive system DATA throughput. The drive provides the 4K Aligned Random-Read and Random-Write up to 800K IOPs and Sequential Read and Write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively. Faster overall performance from system boots to accelerating system responsiveness when loading games or data-intensive applications. The all-new Viper VP4300 is available in capacities of 1TB and 2TB.

Keeping the NVMe m.2 SSD thermally stable is essential for maintaining the drive’s performance and stability, as every system is different. Motherboards come with integrated coolers, while ITX desktops and performance laptops have limited space.

The Viper VP4300 SSD comes with two heat spreaders to meet all thermal demands: an aluminum heatshield and an extremely thin, single-use, graphene thermal pad, which can be used together or independently in a variety of different system configurations from a full tower desktop to a restricted ITX tower or gaming laptop.

The aluminum and graphene heatshields offer two height profiles and can be used independently or together for superior heat dissipation in any build. The Graphene heatshield is recognized as an ultra-thin and lightweight thermal pad and best used when space is limited, or an integrated heatsink is being used, and best of all users can choose which one to use according to the allowed installation space.

Many traditional NVMe SSDs set performance restrictions that limit Read and Write data transfer speeds to maintain a workable operating temperature. The Viper VP4300 is designed with a cutting-edge Thermal Throttling technology that uses a built-in thermal sensor and firmware to manage the SSD temperature. This will prevent overheating and easily leverage the best performance under a variety of different system tasks.

Backed by VIPER GAMING’s 5-year warranty, the Viper VP4300 M.2 SSD is one of the most reliable choices for PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers, content creators, and animation rendering professionals who require ultra-fast bootup speed and instantaneous access for superior productivity. Joining the Viper VP4100 in the Gen4 x 4 segment, the Viper VP4300 is now expected to be available at suggested major retailers worldwide.

Features Highlights

Built with the latest Innogrit IG5236 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 NVMe controller to unlock ultra-fast sequential Read and Write speeds up to 7.400MB/s and 6,800MB/s.

Thermal Throttling Technology and built-in thermal sensor to provide additional protection and sustain the best performance under intense workloads.

Delivers the perfect combination of overall performance, ultra-fast transfer speeds, and enhanced multitasking capabilities.

Built on a 10-layer PCB to guarantee excellent signal integrity for ultra-stability.

Two optional heatshields included in the package: Aluminum heatshield x 1, Graphene heatshield x 1

O/S Supported: Windows® 7*/8.0*/8.1/10 (*May require driver)

Must be on the latest AMD CPU and Motherboard, at time of release, to obtain optimal Gen4x4 speed. Other platforms will be backward compatible with Gen3x4

Availability:

MSRP: 2TB – $499.99, 1TB – $254.99

About VIPER

VIPER is a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD and flash storage solutions. VIPER™ was established in 2007 by unveiling their well-known line of computer memory which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, VIPER™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level and high-end solutions all with rich feature sets, VIPER™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers everywhere the best price-for-performance and reliability that enable gamers to dominate in their sport.

About PATRIOT

PATRIOT is a leading manufacturer of high performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, gaming peripherals, and mobile accessories. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, PATRIOT™ is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. PATRIOT™ products have become world renown for their extreme performance, reliability, and innovation. PATRIOT™ sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers and distributors throughout the world with operations in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.