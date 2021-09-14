Very Limited Edition 2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec Will Come To North America

By Shane McGlaun •

Nissan has announced that for the 2021 year model, there will be a special edition GT-R offered in North America. The car is called the 2021 GT-R T-spec. The special edition will include several unique touches compared to other models.

Two exclusive colors are the only choices for the GT-R T-spec, including Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple. Both colors are throwbacks to colors that Nissan used on past special edition GT-Rs. T-spec buyers also get a unique interior in Mori Green with premium semi-aniline leather seats. Pearl suede accents are also part of the unique interior trim, along with T-spec badges.

Nissan uses the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 in the car as other models get. It makes 565 horsepower and 467 pound-foot of torque. Power goes through a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels.

2021 GT-R T-spec will be for sale in North America in very limited numbers. Exactly how limited production will be is a mystery. The car will sell for $138,490.