Valve Lists Top Steam Games Of 2020

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Valve Software has released a list of the top 100 games of 2020 measured by gross revenue. The number of games is broad and covers just about every genre you could think of. While many of the games are new, many games are older titles that are still incredibly popular.

Games are broken down into categories with the most popular games in Platinum, then Gold, Silver, and Bronze. A few of the top games in the Platinum section include Monster Hunter World, which is currently on sale for $19.79. Destiny 2, a free to play game, is also in the Platinum section. Other titles include Among Us, Grand Theft Auto V, Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption II, and Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s a bit surprising to see Cyberpunk 2077 listed as Platinum with all the issues it has had since launch. Presumably, it reached that level with preorders alone before players knew what a turd the game was. One of the games in the Gold section includes Civilization VI, which is one of my all-time favorite games. Halo The Master Chief Collection is also in the gold category, along with a bunch of other games.

Silver includes Microsoft Flight Simulator, Planet Zoo, the Witcher Wild Hunt, and a bunch of others. The full list of games can be seen on the Steam store here.