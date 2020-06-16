Valorant Will Get A Ranked Mode Soon

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Earlier this month, Valorant made its full official global release after having a very successful beta. The game has proven to be extremely popular with players, which is good news for Riot Games. During that beta, there was a competitive mode that didn’t make it into the production game.

That will soon change is now official announcement has been made that a ranked mode will be coming to the game for the first time since it exited beta. Valorant game director Joe Ziegler announced the ranked mode via Twitter. He wrote the tweet, “To answer the biggest question: rated (competitive mode) will likely be out sometime next week.”

He wrote the tweet, “We’re spending this week putting together that release and making sure it is good.” This is certainly good news to fans of the game who missed the ranked play from the beta version of the game.

Developers have promised that there making necessary adjustments to the ranked mode based on player feedback from the closed beta version. There is no clear indication at this time of when the new mode might launch officially. However, Ziegler did say that the launch was likely to be sometime next week reports Essentially Sport.