Valorant Patch 1.11 Has Been Rolled Back

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Oct 28, 2020 - 9:41 AM

Riot Games rolled out a patch for Valorant this week that brought the game to 1.11, adding numerous features. However, the patch also messed things up significantly in the game. The biggest feature of the update was the addition of a new character called Skye.

Shortly after the patch was released, Riot said that it had turned into a technical nightmare and that it was rolling the patch back. Currently, developers plan to launch the patch again next week.

Developers wrote, “In 30 minutes, we’ll be rolling back the patch for North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We’re also delaying all other regions until we get a fix. We know we’ve said this every patch, but thanks for sticking by.

We’ll redeploy later in the week once we can figure out a less disruptive time for the VALORANT First Strike Qualifiers (and have a solution, obviously). If you started the Skye character contract, you won’t be able to progress until we patch again.”

Players are confused at the exact reason for the rollback. However, a number of issues were noted, including a problem with some teams not receiving bonus money if a player was AFK. Hopefully, the patch will launch again as promised with no issues.