Valorant Is Offering Up To $100,000 For Exploits In Vanguard Anti-Cheat Software

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 8:44 AM

Riot is most known for its incredibly popular game League of Legends. It has a new shooter called Valorant, and it uses Vanguard software meant to stop cheaters in the game. The company has announced a change to its bug bounty program and is offering up to $100,000 to those reporting issues with Vanguard.

Riot calls its bug bounty program HackerOne and has been operating that program for over six years. The $100,000 payouts are a new high for the program. The goal is to get people to find and report exploits to Riot rather than trying to take advantage of them themselves or selling details of the exploits to others.

Players who believe they found an exploit in Vanguard can submit a report, and the minimum payout for a confirmed exploit is $250. What Riot calls “high-quality reports” demonstrate in detail exploits within Vanguard can be worth up to $100,000. Rules required to claim the money require users to provide working proof of concept of the issue and a report that details the problem.

The Vanguard bug bounty program has tiers the payout up to $25000, $35,000, $50,000, and $75,000 in addition to the $100,000 reward. Riot says that it has paid out more than $2 million in bounties since it began its program in 2014. Riot fans aren’t happy with Vanguard due to a software component that runs in Kernel mode instead of user mode reports GameSpot.