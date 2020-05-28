Valorant Beta Ends Today After Nearly 2 Months

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, May 28, 2020 - 9:41 AM

Riot Games’ new shooter aiming to be big in the esports scene is Valorant. That game has been in beta for the last few months and is now set to exit beta at 9 am Pacific on May 28. At that time, the matchmaking systems will be turned off, and players will no longer be able to start a match.

Anyone who is in the middle of a match at that time will be able to finish it as game servers will be up until 10:30 am Pacific time. The game will be unplayable until it officially launches on June 2. Riot Games has given no official time for the launch in early June.

All progress made in the beta will be reset when the game launches, apart from any rewards players earned via the closed beta player pass. Those rewards will carry over when the full game launches. Players are also warned that skins purchased in the beta won’t carry over to the full release, but points used to purchase those skins will be refunded.

To keep gamers happy with that refund process, an extra 20% in points will be added to their account. That means players who purchase 1000 points will get 1200 points when the game launches. New content is promised along with the launch, including a new agent, a new map, and a new game mode. Additional content will be added to the game throughout the summer reports Forbes.