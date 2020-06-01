Valorant Adds A New Agent Called Reyna

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Riot Games’ new Valorant agent is called Reyna, and the game developers are teasing some of the new agent’s abilities and skills. The teaser of her abilities was very short and didn’t give away much in the way of details. It does appear that the agent has some sort of invisibility/stealth capability.

It’s also possible that she’s somehow able to obscure the vision of your enemies. The character has an ultimate ability called “Empress,” but it’s not demonstrated in the short teaser video tweeted by the Valorant account reports Gamesradar. Now that the game has exited beta, it will officially launch tomorrow, June 2.

The game will be free around the world, and there will certainly be plenty of in-game purchases to support the developers. Riot Games expects a significant esports following for Valorant.

“Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, so we’re hyped to be able to do so on June 2,” says Donlon in an official press release. “The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together.” The video of the new agent in action is in the tweet embedded above.