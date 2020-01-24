USAF Joins Call of Duty League as Sponsor

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 10:12 AM

The Call of Duty League is the esports league of the popular video game franchise. The list of sponsors has been growing for the league, and it has landed another major sponsor. The new sponsor is the United States Air Force.

The USAF has signed a one-year agreement and will activate on-site at league weekend events and will be featured in league broadcasts. Participation of the Air Force will offer fans an opportunity to experience flight simulators and therefore, shall sponsor pregame features.

Other major sponsors of the Call of Duty League include Amp Game Fuel, PlayStation, Astro Gaming, and SCUF Gaming. “This coming weekend in Minneapolis, we kick off the next chapter of Call of Duty esports, and we couldn’t be prouder to have these incredible brands as partners for the inaugural Call of Duty League season,” said Brandon Snow, Activision Blizzard Esports League chief revenue officer.

The Call of Duty League has a home-versus-away format with five-versus-five professional matchplay. There are 12 teams in the league, including teams from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris, Seattle, Toronto, and two teams from Los Angeles reports Fox Business.