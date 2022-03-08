US Space Force To Monitor Space Around The Moon

By Shane McGlaun •

The United States military has announced that it intends to monitor the space between the earth and the moon at an altitude significantly higher than where satellites orbit. The plan was revealed by a video released by the US Air Force Research Laboratory. In the video, the narrator points out that the US previously only monitored space to an altitude of 22,000 miles above the earth.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is extending the range monitored by a factor of 10. With that expansion, the US will now watch space all the way out to the far side of the moon.

The reason for expanding the zone the US patrols and investigates is to ensure there are no potential threats to US activities. The system used is called the Cislunar Highway Patrol System, known as CHPS.

Video states, “The U.S. Space Force will ensure the peaceful development of space, keeping our missions safe and secure in these distant frontiers. The responsible use of space and unfettered access to space domain awareness ensures collision avoidance, on-orbit logistics, communication, navigation and maneuvering, all critical to the United States and allied space commerce, science and exploration.”