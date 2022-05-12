Updated 2023 Subaru Legacy Revealed

By Shane McGlaun •

Subaru has announced an updated 2023 Legacy sedan. The car has a new front fascia and new infotainment system, among other tidbits. Subaru also announced a new Sport trim for 2023 that is the only way other than buying the top-of-the-line Touring XT to get the turbocharged 2.4-liter engine in the Legacy.

The 2.4-liter turbo engine makes 260 horsepower and 277 pound-foot of torque. All other versions use a 2.5-liter engine making 182 horsepower and 176 pound-foot of torque.

All Legacy models use the same Subaru CVT transmission. Sport trim has a different look than other versions of the car thanks to a red accent across the front grille, magnetite gray metallic side mirrors and trunk spoiler, and great 18-inch wheels.

Sport models also get a unique suspension, LED fog lights, power moonroof, navigation, and a black and gray two-tone cloth interior with red stitching. All 2023 Legacy models will hit dealerships this fall, and pricing is unannounced.