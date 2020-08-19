Untitled Goose Game Update Lands In September Adding Co-Op Mode

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Aug 19, 2020 - 8:03 AM

One of the cool and unexpected games that landed for gamers to enjoy is called Untitled Goose Game. It puts players into the body of a trouble-causing Goose who gets up to all sorts of mayhem. The developers behind the game have announced that it will be getting a local two-player cooperative mode.

The co-op mode will allow a pair of gamers to terrorize people in the game world. The new goose added to the game is the same species as the original but has its own honk and a more significant bump on its beak to set it apart. Developer House House is also bringing me Untitled Goose Game to Steam and itch.io.

It has also announced that a physical version will be coming for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and they can be preordered now. Those two versions are set to release on September 29. The free update adding co-op mode is coming on September 23.

Untitled Goose Game launched for Windows PCs and Mac gamers via the Epic Games Store and for the Switch last September. It was part of the Xbox Game Pass as well reports Polygon.