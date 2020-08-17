Unannounced Zelda: Skyward Sword For Switch Turns Up For Preorder

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Aug 17, 2020 - 8:12 AM

Zelda fans have been waiting in anticipation for the next game in the franchise to land for the Nintendo Switch. A pre-order page for an unannounced Zelda game has turned up on Amazon UK. The page is for a game called Zelda: Skyward Sword, and while the game hasn’t been announced, the page was accepting preorders.

The game is priced listed at £69.99 and was listed as being shipped and sold by Amazon. Rumors of a Skyward Sword port have been making the rounds for a while. Before you put too much weight on the preorder page, keep in mind that Nintendo hasn’t announced it reports Gamesradar.

Interestingly, Amazon UK also recently leaked a listing for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. That game was tipped to release on November 13, 2020 for £35. The pre-order listing added to the rumors that the remastered game was on its way.

Zelda games are typically some of the most popular and best-selling games for Nintendo platforms and have been around for many years. Fans should be excited at the prospect of Skyward Sword landing for the Switch.