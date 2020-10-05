Ubisoft Staff Survey Reveals 25 Percent Have Witnessed Misconduct

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 9:16 AM

Recently game publisher Ubisoft conducted an anonymous survey of 14,000 employees. Some interesting items surfaced in the survey, including that 20 percent of the staff don’t feel “respected her safe in the work environment.” The survey also found that 25 percent report that they had either experienced or witnessed workplace misconduct.

The survey also found that women and non-binary employees, in particular, were more likely to have seen or experienced harassment. Women make up 22 percent of the current staff, and Ubisoft’s CEO has said that the company is looking to improve the gender balance of the organization.

The company is looking to increase the number of women employed in its ranks by two percent by 2023. Ubisoft has committed to hiring a new head of diversity and inclusion as well as new vice presidents. The company has been at the center of allegations claiming toxic working conditions, among other things.

CEO Yves Guillemot has said he is “determined to do everything in [his] power to ensure that everyone at Ubisoft feels welcomed, respected, and safe.” The CEO wrote a letter that read in part, “Everyone at Ubisoft should be able to feel confident and have the same opportunities, regardless of their gender, skin colour, religion, age, or other individual traits.”