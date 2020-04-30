Ubisoft Announces Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 8:30 AM

Ubisoft announced the next Assassin’s Creed game that will land for fans of the franchise to enjoy. The game will be called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The name reveal happened yesterday via a live stream with a digital artist that revealed the game setting via a drawing over multiple hours.

A full reveal of the game is expected to come today. Valhalla is expected to launch sometime this year on unspecified platforms. The assumption would be that it will come to both major consoles and the PC at some point. It would be no surprise if one of the consoles had an exclusive in the beginning.

It had been rumored for a while that the next Assassin’s Creed game would have a Viking theme. One of the first teasers turned up in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 with hints at the Viking theme reports Polygon. The last entry in the franchise came in 2018 and was called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

That game was set in ancient Greece during the war between Athens and Sparta. With coronavirus pandemic preventing people from working as normal, we hope the game does land in 2020. Gamers can use something new to enjoy.