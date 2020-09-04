Trio Of Classic Mario Games Comes To Switch This Holiday Season

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 8:55 AM

Nintendo plans to bring three classic Mario video games to the Switch this holiday season. The goal of the three games is to help Nintendo capitalize on sales during the holiday season. Nintendo announced remastered versions of Super Mario 64 from 1996, Super Mario Sunshine from 2002, and Super Mario Galaxy from 2007.

The trio of games will be bundled into a single package that Nintendo plans to call Super Mario 3D All-Stars. The game will be released on a “limited” basis starting September 18 and will be available until March 31, 2021. These remastered games aren’t all that Nintendo has talked up for the Mario franchise.

One of the cooler things is a mixed-reality version of Mario Kart dubbed Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit that lets users control physical RC cars from the Switch console. Another game is called Super Mario Bros. 35. The number represents the 35th anniversary of the series, which happened this year.

Another exciting game is a Mario-themed battle royale. Mario Kart: Home Circuit will launch October 16 for $99.99. A Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. device launches November 13 for $49.99. Nintendo hasn’t announced pricing on Super Mario three All-Stars.