Toyota Reveals A Special Edition 4Runner

By Shane McGlaun •

For 2023, the iconic 4Runner SUV turns 40 years old. To celebrate four decades, Toyota is making 4040 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Addition SUVs available in the US. The special edition model is available in three colors, including white, midnight black metallic, and Barcelona red metallic.

The special model has 17-inch bronze alloy wheels, a special Toyota heritage grille in body color, and special badging. One of the most eye-catching features are the retro-inspired body stripes in yellow, orange, and red.

The package has a bronze-colored cross-stitch shift knob, bronze seat stitching, 40th Anniversary floor mats, and special 40th Anniversary logos on the headrests. A power moon roof is standard.

We don’t know exactly how much the special edition will cost. We do know that it is based on the SR5 Premium. We also don’t know exactly when it will be available.