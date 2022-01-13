Toyota Launches A New Luxury Tundra Grade Called Capstone

By Shane McGlaun •

Toyota has revealed the new 2022 Tundra Capstone, and it sits at the top of the line as the most luxurious pickup Toyota offers. It comes standard with the i-FORCE MAX engine producing 437 horsepower and 583 pound-foot of torque. It’s also fitted with standard 22-inch chrome wheels.

It’s got other exclusive touches around the body, including a special grille and Capstone logos all around. It’s only available on the four-door model with a 5.5-foot bed. The truck’s interior is where Toyota showed off, fitting it with a semi-aniline leather interior in an exclusive black and white color combination.

The interior also has real Dark American Walnut trim in an open-pore finish. Other standard features include power running boards, a bed step, 10-inch color head-up display, and the towing technology package. Blue interior lights and a panoramic moonroof are also standard.

Other features include standard Toyota Safety Sense and free maintenance for 36 months or 36,000 miles. Unfortunately, Toyota has not confirmed pricing on the Capstone at this time.