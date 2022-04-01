Toyota GR Corolla Launches Later This Year

By Shane McGlaun •

Toyota has confirmed that the GR Corolla performance car will be available in two grades. The two grades will include the Core and Circuit Edition, with the latter exclusive to the launch year for the car. Both versions of the car utilize the same 1.6-liter three-cylinder direct/port injected turbo engine.

The small engine produces 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The car is all-wheel drive utilizing a GR-Four AWD system with customizable front and rear power settings. The Core version will be available in black, white, and red later this year.

It will feature a color-keyed roof with a rear lip spoiler, GR-Four stamped side rockers, and wide fender flares. The Circuit Edition will be a limited edition model offered in 2023 in white, supersonic red, and heavy metal.

The biggest mystery remaining about the GR Corolla is how much it will cost. Toyota says it will announce pricing later this year. However, you can bet that with chip shortages and rising prices, Toyota dealers will be marking the GR Corolla up above its MSRP.