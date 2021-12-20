Tornado Destroys More Than 100 C8 Corvettes

By Shane McGlaun •

It’s always a tragedy when a tornado strikes an area and causes significant damages to homes and businesses. Unfortunately, on December 11, a tornado struck Kentucky in the area around the Corvette Bowling Green assembly plant. The tornado destroyed a significant number of homes and damaged businesses in the area.

Currently, the Corvette Assembly Plant is shut down, and it’s unclear when it will begin production again. GM says that so far, 122 Corvettes will have to be destroyed with the possibility that more will be added to the list.

GM is notifying dealers with custom orders destroyed in the tornado that they will have to resubmit their order. Unfortunately, that means that some customers who custom ordered a car won’t be getting the vehicle when they expected.

The good news is that GM has confirmed any cars destroyed, and the storm will move to the head of the line when assembly begins again. The National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park was also damaged during the storm.