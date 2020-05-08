Tokyo Game Show 2020 Has Been Canceled

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 08, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Another major video game conference has been canceled with the announcement that the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association will not hold the 2020 Tokyo Game Show. The show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic hitting the world. The 2020 Tokyo Game Show was scheduled to run from September 24 through the 27th.

With the physical show canceled, the organizers behind the event have announced that a digital event will take its place. More information about the digital event will be offered later this month reports IGN.

“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders,” CESA explained in a press release published today. “We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.”

The Tokyo Game Show is the latest in a long list of other major conferences being canceled, including E3, San Diego Comic-Con, Gamescom, and others. Many are working on digital events to replace those canceled physical conferences. Apple has announced that it will hold WWDC 2020 as an online event.