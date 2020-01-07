TiVo Stream 4K Debuts at CES 2020 For Cord Cutters

TiVo has launched a new device at CES 2020 that is called the TiVo Stream 4K. Company CEO Dave Shull says that the device launches the company “full on into the streaming wars.” The Stream 4K is a small HDMI puck that is designed to reach a broader group than the existing customer base.

The device will give existing customers streaming and live TV content. The streaming side of the device supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and more. It also includes content from TiVo+. The latter is a free ad-supported movie and TV service.

TiVo+ is getting 23 new channels to bring the total to 49. The TV side supports live TV and cloud DVR integration with Sling TV. The cool part is that once all the apps and services are logged into, the device allows navigation by shows and movies rather than launching apps.

Personalization underlines the entire product. Stream 4K is built on top of Android TV and has a remote with voice control. It will launch in April for $49.99. TiVo plans to work with cable and internet providers to offer the device to broadband-only customers reports TechCrunch.