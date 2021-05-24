This Modified Ferrari SF90 Makes 1102 BHP

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, May 24, 2021 - 9:26 AM

The Ferrari SF90 is the most potent road car that the historic sports carmaker has ever produced. When it rolls out of the factory, the plug-in hybrid makes 1000 metric horsepower or 986 bhp. The car can reach 62 mph in 2.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 211 mph.

All that means that the car is extremely fast, just as it’s made from the factory. The Ferrari SF90 is also extremely expensive and very rare, meaning most of us will never get to see one in person. For those lucky enough to own an SF90 who want more power, a German tuning firm with the unfortunate name Wheelsandmore can tweak the car for improved performance.

After the tuner is done with the vehicle, it produces 1102 bhp. The increased horsepower comes courtesy of a new engine control module for the Ferrari twin-turbo V-8. That control module presumably adds boost when the engine is up to temperature and increases the top speed to 217 mph.

There is no mention of an improved 0-62 mph time from the tweaks. Traction is an issue for many sports cars, and sometimes adding more power can make the car slower to 62mph. There’s no word on pricing for the modifications either.