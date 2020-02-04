This Gamer Turned a Treadmill into a Death Stranding Controller

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 8:36 AM

A YouTuber called Allen Pan wanted to play Death Stranding as realistically as possible. Since the game has lots of walking, he hooked a treadmill that he found left on the side of the road and a PS4 controller and set out to walk.

The video that he published shows an exhausting look at the controller in action. When he walks at a steady pace, the character on the screen starts to move. When he runs on the treadmill, it is interpreted as clicking the left thumbstick making the character run. A third party PS4 controller with no thumbstick is attached to a backpack on the treadmill to keep the player upright as they run.

The video shows players trading off as the treadmill action gets too hard. They don’t do well when they run into the first group of BTs. This controller setup is probably too strenuous for most gamers.

Allen did get some love from both Hideo Kojima, and Norman Reedus for his controller reports Polygon. Check out the video above. Would you play the game with a controller where you had to walk or run?