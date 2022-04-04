This Aston Martin Vantage Can Stand Up To Any Attacker

By Shane McGlaun •

The Aston Martin Vantage is one of the most attractive exotic cars on the market today and starts at about $139,000. For the well-to-do who want a beautiful sports car but also want serious protection from any attackers, AddArmor has a B4-level armor package that doesn’t change the looks of the Vantage at all.

The package starts at $32,500 and begins by replacing the side windows and windshield with B4-level armored glass. The armored glass can withstand bullets from 9mm and .44 Magnum handguns. To protect the roof and fuel tank, the company adds hardened steel.

To protect the doors and firewall, AddArmor fits them with B4-level composite materials. Other tidbits include exhaust tips with unique covers to prevent objects from being rammed inside them.

One of the coolest features is the electrified door handles to shock any would-be attacker. The company also tweaks the suspension of the Vantage to support the additional 450 pounds. The engine is the stock 503 horsepower twin-turbo V8.