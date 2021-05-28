The Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition Is Green And Black

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 28, 2021 - 8:47 AM

Toyota has announced the first hybrid model has been added to its Nightshade line of vehicles with blacked-out trim. The vehicle is the Prius Nightshade and it features three available exterior colors along with black accents. Colors include silver, white, and black with black headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles, color-keyed rear deck spoiler, and shark fin antenna common to all colors.

Toyota will offer the Prius Nightshade in the version with front-wheel drive and a version with all-wheel drive. FWD versions use 17-inch wheels, with AWD-e versions featuring 15-inch wheels paired with black inserts and lug nuts. The interior of the vehicle also gets some unique trim elements.

Seats are covered with standard SofTex material, and both front seats are heated and power-adjustable. The stairwell is covered in SofTex material and is heated, while the center console is semi-gloss black. Toyota says the Prius Nightshade is the 11th model to join the Nightshade family.

Like all other Prius models, the Nightshade edition gets up to 54 MPG depending on the version chosen. The car uses a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine along with a pair of motor generators and a CVT transmission.