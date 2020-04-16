The PlayStation 5 Will Be Produced In Limited Numbers

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 10:57 AM

A new report is going around the claims Sony will be producing a lower number of PlayStation 5 consoles in 2020 than was originally intended. With the coronavirus ravaging the country, it might be easy to assume that has to do with why the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 will come in fewer numbers than before. However, that’s not the case.

Reports indicate that what’s leading Sony to produce the console in lower numbers is the high price of the hardware at launch. Speculation suggests that the console will be priced at between $499 and $549. the high price is blamed on certain components being scarce and expensive.

With Sony employees currently working from home and most of the country under stay-at-home orders, the assumption is that Sony may not have any in-person events for the console launch. Sony has already turned to virtual meetings to reveal specifications on the console, and it would be no surprise if the official launch happens the same way.

Assembly of the PS5 is expected to get underway in June. According to reports, only a few people have seen the actual PlayStation 5 console due to fears of leaks. Sony has unveiled the controller for the console, which can be seen above. Expectations are that Sony will produce between 5 and 6 million PlayStation 5 controllers during its fiscal year ending in March 2021. That is vastly lower than numbers produced for past console generations. What this means for gamers is that the PS5 will be very hard to get at launch.