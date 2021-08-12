The Perseid Media Shower Is Underway

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the annual meteor showers that skywatchers get to enjoy each year is the Perseid shower. Each year, the meteor shower puts on a light show in the mid-August nighttime sky. The peak for the meteor shower is August 11 to August 13.

If you’re going to pick a night to go out and watch the meteor shower, tonight are tomorrow are the days to choose. If you can’t look tonight, the meteor shower happens from July 23 through August 22. However, you may not see as many fireballs as you will between now and tomorrow night.

While most people on the planet have the opportunity to see the meteor shower, those in the northern hemisphere have a better chance than those in the southern, according to NASA. Up to 40 meteors per hour could be seen in the northern hemisphere if you have a viewing location far from light pollution.

If you live in a city or another location with lots of light, you may only see a few per hour or none at all. Unfortunately, anyone living at 30 degrees south latitude in the southern hemisphere won’t be able to see any meteors.