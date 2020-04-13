The Next iPhone Will Have A Design Like The iPad Says Report

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 9:49 AM

A new report that is going around claims that Apple’s new iPhones for 2020 will have a redesigned iPhone Pro chassis that will have flat edges like the current iPad Pro. The glass will still be slightly curved according to the report from Bloomberg, citing Ming-Chi Kuo.

The report claims there will be two iPhone Pro models with three cameras on the back, and they will use the new iPad Pro LIDAR 3D-scanning system. The report is unsure if the LiDAR sensor will replace one of the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera sensors or will be added as a fourth sensor. It’s unclear if the same iPad Pro-like design will also come to the lower-end iPhone 11 replacements too.

As far as screen size, the new largest iPhone Pro to land this year will have a 6.5-inch screen, and the Face ID notch is said to be smaller. Prior reports of claim that the 2020 iPhone models will come with screen sizes of 5.4-inches or 6.7-inches. Apple reportedly doesn’t expect the coronavirus to cause major delays for its new devices reports The Verge.

However, reports do indicate that some iPhone models could launch weeks later than usual. Engineers are said to be heading to China to finalize work on the lineup next month. The report also says that Apple has a smaller and cheaper HomePod speaker that will land this year. It’s said to be about half the size of the current model with a release aimed at Q2 2020.