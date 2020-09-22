The Next Blizzard BlizzCon Will Be Online Only

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 9:35 AM

It will come as no surprise with coronavirus still impacting most of the country that Blizzard has announced its annual BlizzCon Convention will be a all-digital event this year. Its name has changed and is officially BlizzConline. The event will run between February 19 and 20th of 2021.

It’s a mystery if the event will be free or if there will be a cost to attend. Some of the activities have been revealed, including events that will be part of the Community Showcase and offer guidelines for players and fans wanting to participate. It’s unknown at this time if there will be any new games announced at the event.

There are typically new games announced at BlizzCon. Last year Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands were all announced. One of the more popular activities at the annual conference is cosplay. There will be an online cosplay exhibition for fans at the online event.

Blizzard is also hosting a digital storytelling contest, art contest, and talent show. Those wanting to participate in the Community Showcase events need to submit entries by January 4, 2021.