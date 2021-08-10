The New Lamborghini Countach Reveal Happens In Five Days

By Shane McGlaun •

Lamborghini is set to revive one of its most iconic nameplates, the Countach. The car was one of the most iconic vehicles of the 80s and one of the most famous Lamborghini models ever produced. Reports indicate that on August 15 at Monterey Car Week, the new Countach will be revealed.

Lamborghini isn’t offering much information. Few details on the car are available at this time, but there are a couple of teaser images floating around. The one below shows it under a car cover, with a very similar profile as the original.

Another image floating around shows side intakes, again looking very similar to those on the original Countach. The designation for the car is the Countach LPI 800-4.

Deciphering the name of bit suggests the car will be a hybrid and feature 800 horsepower along with all-wheel drive. We wouldn’t be surprised if the electric motor drove the front wheels, but its exact powertrain configuration remains to be seen.