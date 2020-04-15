The New iPhone SE Could Launch Today

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 9:04 AM

iPhone fans who have been wishing for a replacement to the older iPhone SE may finally get their wish today. A replacement for that device called the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 has been rumored for weeks. A Chinese retailer claims that the new iPhone SE is launching today.

The tip comes from a Chinese retailer that has an advertisement for the device that suggests it will launch at 11 a.m. ET. There have been a few leaks that tip the launch today with one being a leaker Ben Geskin posting a countdown video clip that would end at 11 a.m. ET reports Toms Guide.

Rumors in the past have suggested that the new iPhone SE would launch today. One past leak claimed that April 15 was the launch date according to an internal Apple meeting. While there is no hard details on the hardware to expect, the rumors have made some claims.

The device is expected to have a 4.7-inch screen and use the current A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11. It is expected to have Touch ID rather than Face ID. Pricing has been tipped at around $350.