“The Last of Us Part II” and “Ghost of Tsushima” Launch Dates Announced

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 8:05 AM

Coronavirus has led to delays for some highly anticipated PlayStation video games, including titles from Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions. The good news is that Sony has announced via the PlayStation Blog when two of the most anticipated games will finally land for gamers to try out. Those games include “The Last of Us Part II” and “Ghost of Tsushima”.

Both of those games will be PlayStation 4 exclusives. Sony says that “The Last of Us Part II” will land on June 19 and “Ghost of Tsushima” land on July 17. While talking about the lunch dates, Sony’s Hermen Hulst, head of worldwide studios SIE, also took the time to congratulate and thank the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements.

Hulst says that Sony knows it wasn’t easy to reach the finish line under “these circumstances” speaking of the coronavirus pandemic and the limits it has put on work. Hulst says that both teams worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and Sony can’t wait to see what players think of them when they release in a few months.

Hulst also took the time to thank the PlayStation Community for support and patience. Patience is something few gamers have with delays, but the coronavirus pandemic has been a very unique situation.