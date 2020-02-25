The HyperX Cloud Flight S With Wireless Qi Charging Is Now Available

Posted by Sean Sinha | Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 9:48 AM

The HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Headset Offers Qi Charging And More

HyperX knows how to make a solid gaming headset, producing several models that have reviewed well at Legit Reviews. I have been happily using the HyperX Cloud Flight, the companies original wireless headset, as my go to headset since it was released in 2018. The HyperX Cloud Flight S isn’t a radical departure from the original unit, but the changes HyperX has made are noticeable. HyperX has ditched the LED lighting that was present on the previous model in favor of a white on black HyperX logo that will allow it to blend in better in non gaming settings.

The original Cloud Flight sounded great and were comfortable, but they lacked in features that other headsets in the same price range were offering. With the Cloud Flight S, HyperX has addressed the lack of features that held back the original. HyperX has added programmable controls to the left ear cup of the Cloud Flight S. These controls can be used to adjust volume, mute the mic, control chat mix and more. The Cloud Flight S are also capable of producing virtualized 7.1 sound, something the original Cloud Flight omitted. While I am not a fan of surround audio modes, many users do like to see this feature available and it is a selling point.

The feature that separates the HyperX Cloud Flight S from its stablemates is the addition of wireless Qi charging. Rather than using a cable to charge the Cloud Flight S, a wireless Qi charger can be used. HyperX has developed their own charger with a minimalist form factor that can charge two devices at once, the $59.99 ChargePlay Base. HyperX also has a mouse available that relies on Qi charging and completes the dual charger ecosystem, the Pulsefire Dart. I have used Qi charging on my phone for years now and I love the idea of having a dual device charger on my desk.

I have really been fond of HyperX headset offerings over the years and the Cloud Flight S look like they could be another winner from the PC gaming peripheral and component manufacturer. The HyperX Cloud Flight S are available for $159.99 on the HyperX website. Look for a full review here in the coming weeks, with microphone sound recording samples and objective sound and build quality reporting.