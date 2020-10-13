The Best Amazon Prime Day NVMe and SATA SSD Deals!

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Hot NVMe and SATA SSD Deals For Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and there are some really great deals happening today for Amazon Prime members. Legit Reviews gathered up the best SSD deals that we could find for Amazon Prime members and listed them below to make it easier for those that are looking for a new storage drive. Games are larger than ever these days, so increasing the size of your storage drive is a quick and way to improve your gaming PC.

We have reviewed drives in most all of the series listed below, so let us know if you have any questions. Legit Reviews has benchmarked hundreds of SSDs this year alone and we are always happy to help the community! You can find all the SSDs on special for Amazon Prime day here if you’d like to check it out yourself!

Best 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD Deals

Kingston A2000 – $49.99 shipped

Crucial P2 – $52.99 shipped

WD Black SN750 – $62.99 shipped

Best 500GB SATA 2.5-inch SSD Deals

SK Hynix Gold S31 – $45.49 shipped

Best 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Deals

Crucial P2 – $104.99 shipped

Sabrent Rocket Q – $107.98 shipped

ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro – $107.99 shipped

WD Black SN750 – $119.99 shipped

Crucial P5 – $119.99 shipped

SK Hynix P31 – $134.99 shipped

Best 1TB SATA 2.5-inch SSD Deals

Crucial BX500 – $81.70 shipped

SK Hynix Gold S31 – $83.99 shipped

SanDisk SSD Plus – $87.99 shipped

Crucial MX500 – $91.99 shipped

Kingston A400 – $92.00 shipped

Samsung SSD 860 EVO – $114.99 shipped

Samsung SSD 860 PRO – $199.99 shipped

Best 2 TB M.2 NVMe SSD Deals

Crucial P5 – $244.99 shipped

WD Black SN750 – $248.49 shipped

Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus – $299.99 shipped

Best 2TB SATA 2.5-inch SSD Deals

Crucial BX500 – $159.97 shipped

Crucial MX500 – $177.59 shipped

WD Blue 3D NAND – $175.99 shipped

Best 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD Deals

Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB – $674.99 shipped

Best 4TB SATA 2.5-inch SSD Deals

WD Blue 3D NAND – $370.99 shipped