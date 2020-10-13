The Best Amazon Prime Day NVMe and SATA SSD Deals!

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and there are some really great deals happening today for Amazon Prime members. Legit Reviews gathered up the best SSD deals that we could find for Amazon Prime members and listed them below to make it easier for those that are looking for a new storage drive. Games are larger than ever these days, so increasing the size of your storage drive is a quick and way to improve your gaming PC.
We have reviewed drives in most all of the series listed below, so let us know if you have any questions. Legit Reviews has benchmarked hundreds of SSDs this year alone and we are always happy to help the community! You can find all the SSDs on special for Amazon Prime day here if you’d like to check it out yourself!
Kingston A2000 – $49.99 shipped
Crucial P2 – $52.99 shipped
WD Black SN750 – $62.99 shipped
SK Hynix Gold S31 – $45.49 shipped
Crucial P2 – $104.99 shipped
Sabrent Rocket Q – $107.98 shipped
ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro – $107.99 shipped
WD Black SN750 – $119.99 shipped
Crucial P5 – $119.99 shipped
SK Hynix P31 – $134.99 shipped
Crucial BX500 – $81.70 shipped
SK Hynix Gold S31 – $83.99 shipped
SanDisk SSD Plus – $87.99 shipped
Crucial MX500 – $91.99 shipped
Kingston A400 – $92.00 shipped
Samsung SSD 860 EVO – $114.99 shipped
Samsung SSD 860 PRO – $199.99 shipped
Crucial P5 – $244.99 shipped
WD Black SN750 – $248.49 shipped
Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus – $299.99 shipped
Crucial BX500 – $159.97 shipped
Crucial MX500 – $177.59 shipped
WD Blue 3D NAND – $175.99 shipped
Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB – $674.99 shipped
WD Blue 3D NAND – $370.99 shipped