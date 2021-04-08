Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Thu, Apr 08, 2021 - 6:41 AM

TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD With Industry-Leading Specifications, Challenging and Surpassing Limits

April 8, 2021, Taipei＿ Leading memory provider TEAMGROUP challenges the SSD industry’s highest speeds today with its launch of the CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD under its gaming sub-brand T-FORCE. It features extreme read and write speeds up to 7000 MB/s and 6900 MB/s, respectively, and comes with two patented heat sinks that gamers can install and match to their needs. The SSD’s blazing speeds will help players unleash their skills and venture into gaming worlds faster than ever.

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD supports the PCIe Gen 4×4 specification and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 interface ports. Not only does it support high read/write speeds of up to 7000/6900 MB/s, but it is also available with large capacities of 1 or 2 TBs. The classic matte black CARDEA A440 features two of the industry’s first interchangeable, patent-certified thermal modules. The layered and unique beveled surface of the “aluminum fins” is specially designed to increase the heat dissipation area and can reduce SSD temperature by up to 15%[1]. The “ultra-thin graphene heat sinks” consist of the best materials for thermal conductivity and can dissipate heat by up to 9%[2]. TEAMGROUP’s CARDEA A440 provides the best heat dissipation solution. Gamers no longer need to worry about encountering thermal throttling when running games at full speed, causing slowdowns. They can freely enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 SSD uses the latest RRL (Read Recovery Level) technology, which can improve the SSD’s lifespan. Its optimized NVM Sets segmentation mechanism and PLM (Predictable Latency Mode) reduces latency and read and write wear. The CARDEA A440 SSD not only features remarkable specifications but also heat dissipation technology and excellent durability, providing the most stable experience for users and helping them realize their full gaming potential.

※T-FORCE CARDEA A440 will be available for sale worldwide in May, 2021.

ITEM SPEC MSRP (USD) T-FORCE CARDEA A440 SSD 1 TB $ 229 2 TB $ 429

【PRECAUTIONS】

[1] With TEAMGROUP’s patented gaming fin type cooling module, either natural convection or forced air cooling (e.g. fan) can enhance heat dissipation. Long and rigorous test and burn-in test by the internal laboratory have proven that it can lower the temperature by up to 30℃ in open space and 10℃ in closed space, which provides more stable performance and extends the service life of the SSD.

[2] The experimental data is based on T-FORCE internal laboratory’s test result. Under the same condition, the temperature test data is according to the comparison of the non-heat spreader M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD and the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Solid State Drive. The relevant test environment is simulated under a fanless environment using mask. The actual speed may vary depending on the software and hardware conditions of the platform.

【Learn More】

T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD

https://www.teamgroupinc.com/en/product/cardea-a440

【About TEAMGROUP】

As a leading provider of memory storage products and mobile applications to the consumer market, Team Group Inc. is committed to providing the best storage, multimedia and data sharing solutions. All TEAMGROUP’s memory module products come with a lifetime warranty, repair and replacement services. Team Group Inc., also listed company at stock exchange market in January, 2019. In 2016, TEAMGROUP established T-FORCE gaming series which includes all the gaming memory module. In 2020, TEAMGROUP established T-CREATE brand for creative users. For more information, please visit the TEAMGROUP website at www.teamgroupinc.com or follow our social media including Facebook: www.facebook.com/teamgroupinc /Twitter: https://twitter.com/teamgroupinc Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamgroupinc

