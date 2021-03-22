Target Sale Offers Buy Two And Get One Free Video Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 22, 2021 - 8:17 AM

Target has a sale going on that gamers looking to beef up their library might want to take advantage of. While the sale is going on, anyone who purchases two video games will get one for free. Tiles included in the sale cover the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game consoles. There are a few caveats to the sale, but there are some pre-order games available.

Some of the better titles offered under the special deal include:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, Xbox)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4, Xbox One)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

NBA 2K21 (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

NHL 21 (PS4, Xbox One)

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Remember, these are only some of the games available in the sale. A quick look at the list will show that many of the games are titles that have been around for a while, and some of the games are only available as part of the sale on specific platforms. Those not wanting to go to the store can also take advantage of the sale online.

The sale lasts through March 27. Players can also grab deals on subscription gift cards for services like Steam, Xbox Live Gold, and others.