Target Is Restocking PlayStation 5 Today

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 11, 2021 - 6:20 AM

Today’s another chance for gamers who still want to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 to try and get one. Starting this morning, Thursday, March 11, employees at Target say that some PlayStation 5 Disc stock is in inventory. There isn’t a huge number of units in inventory, with one store worker saying that the location had 40 consoles in stock.

Stock levels in each Target location will vary, and for the location where the employee said they had 40 units, only two were the disc models, and the store had two Xbox Series X consoles on hand. While these employees say the restock is going live today, an exact time is unknown.

What is known is that previously Target restocked the PlayStation 5 on a Thursday morning starting at 7:47 AM EST, which was the exact same time other locations around the country restocked in their local time. Certainly, that doesn’t mean the same times will happen today, but it’s worth looking for.

Previous reports have suggested that you won’t be able to go into Target locations to pick up one of the consoles. They are all for online sales picked up in-store.