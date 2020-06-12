Synology Debuts Solid-State Drive Line, and All-Flash NAS

New products aim to deliver reliability and stability in demanding settings

BELLEVUE, WA— June 11th, 2020— Synology Inc. launched a series of solid-state drives built to meet today’s increasingly demanding environments, such as virtualization workloads, high traffic volume database storage, and AI and HPC projects. Synology’s SSD lineup covers 2.5” SATA, M.2 2280, and M.2 22110 form factors and is designed to provide consistent performance while maintaining low I/O latency. In addition, Synology released a new all-flash storage solution, all stress-tested and optimized for peak stability in any business environment.

“While capacity and scalability have always been important, demand for faster and more responsive storage solutions has made bandwidth and response times a crucial factor. With a competitive TCO, the FS3600 is built to meet demanding performance requirements while still having enough expansion for future storage needs.” said Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “We have also seen SSD cache adoption increased by 2.4 times in 2019, and all solid-state deployments have increased by 53% as well. Our customers have been demanding more reliable drives that can deliver consistent performance on our systems than what the market readily offers. We engineered our new products to exceed those demands by putting them through thousands of hours of validation and heavy stress tests on our systems.”

Synology SAT5200 SATA Series SSDs

SAT5200 delivers up to 98K/67K sustained 4K random read/write IOPS with minimal performance degradation across the lifespan of the drive. SAT5200 series includes power-loss protection and end-to-end data path protection for enhanced data durability, minimizing service disruptions due to data corruption.

Synology SNV3400, SNV3500 NVMe Series SSDs

Accelerate existing hard drive storage pools with SNV series NVMe SSD cache drives, optimized for low latency and random write performance. Synology’s SNV series are built to be consistent, providing over 40K IOPS under sustained random write workloads. SNV3400 and SNV3500 are both rated for 0.68 DWPD under the JESD219A enterprise workload.

Synology M2D20 and E10M20-T1

Designed to boost I/O performance and streamline storage experience, Synology’s new M.2 adapters allow existing Synology customers to take full advantage of the enterprise-grade endurance and performance of SNV3000 series NVMe SSDs. E10M20-T1 is designed specifically for users looking to simultaneously increase storage and networking performance, with the addition of a 10GbE RJ-45 port. E10M20-T1 additionally supports multi-gigabit (5/2.5GbE) standards to enable cost-effective networking upgrades at home or office environments.

Synology FlashStation 3600

With an Intel® Xeon® 12-core processor and support for up to 56GbE networking, the FS3600 is designed to support a wide range of applications that require high-bandwidth and low-latency storage, such as virtualization, big data analysis, OLTP, deep learning and AI training, or high-resolution video post-production. Built to tackle environments demanding low latency storage, FS3600 delivers over 195,000 4K random write IOPS, and supports scaling up to 72 drives, delivering a cost-effective solution for databases, virtual machines, OLTP, and other I/O sensitive deployments.

Availability – This release is available worldwide immediately

Synology at a Glance

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management and network infrastructure- all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.