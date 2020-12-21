Switch Online Subscribers Get A New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Item

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Nintendo Switch gamers who enjoy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online have a new free offer they can download. Nintendo is offering a free item pack: the Sprint Board Challenge Pack 7. The pack offers an assortment of items that will help with the Spirit Board game mode.

The pack includes the following:

3,000 Spirit Points

5 Rematch

5 Damage 50%

5 Weaken Minions

5 Health Drain

To claim the free items, gamers can select the Nintendo Switch Online icon from the system dashboard and then highlight the special offers tab on the sidebar. The item pack will be listed among other freebies in that area.

Gamers can also go to the Switch Online tab in the eShop and find the item pack there. The pack can’t be claimed during the pretrial for the Switch Online service. The good news is an annual plan only costs $20.