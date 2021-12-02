Sweet 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Offers A Manual Transmission

By Shane McGlaun •

Hyundai has announced pricing on its 2022 Elantra N performance car. This four-door sedan is available within six-speed manual transmission with rev-match downshifting. The Elantra N is also available with an eight-speed N dual-clutch automatic for those who don’t want to row their own gears.

No matter which version of the car is chosen, both use the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 276 horsepower and 289 pound-foot of torque. The manual transmission version of the car started at $32,925.

When fitted with the eight-speed dual-clutch, the car starts at $34,425. Neither of those MSRP’s includes the $1025 destination charge. Hyundai fits the car with an N Corner Carving Differential and integrated drive axles for improved handling.

The car also gets 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The car is well equipped with a full suite of safety features including, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection (FCA w/ Ped), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Parking Distance Warning Reverse, Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Advanced dual front airbags w/ Occupant Classification System (OCS), Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags, Roof-mounted side-curtain airbags, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS) & Hill Assist Control (HAC).